Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Halo veteran Frank O'Connor appears to have left Microsoft

The longtime Franchise Development Director seems to have moved on.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It hasn't been easy lately for 343 Studios, they were one of several studios under Microsoft that were affected by layoffs earlier this year and it was recently confirmed that Joseph Staten who was creative director on Halo Infinite left Microsoft. Now it seems that another big name associated with Halo has left the company.

Frank O'Connor has worked with Halo to some extent since 2004 and started his career with Halo 2 and has since then been a key figure in the development of the game series. It is via his recently updated Linkedin profile you can see that he left Microsoft this month. Neither 343 Studios, Microsoft nor O'Connor himself have commented on the matter yet.

What do you think this means for the future of Halo if true?

Halo veteran Frank O'Connor appears to have left Microsoft


Loading next content