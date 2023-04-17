Halo veteran Frank O'Connor appears to have left Microsoft

HQ

It hasn't been easy lately for 343 Studios, they were one of several studios under Microsoft that were affected by layoffs earlier this year and it was recently confirmed that Joseph Staten who was creative director on Halo Infinite left Microsoft. Now it seems that another big name associated with Halo has left the company.

Frank O'Connor has worked with Halo to some extent since 2004 and started his career with Halo 2 and has since then been a key figure in the development of the game series. It is via his recently updated Linkedin profile you can see that he left Microsoft this month. Neither 343 Studios, Microsoft nor O'Connor himself have commented on the matter yet.

What do you think this means for the future of Halo if true?