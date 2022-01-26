Cookies

Halo TV series to get first official trailer this Sunday

It will debut during the NFL's AFC Championship game.

After receiving a short teaser back at The Game Awards, it's almost time to get a proper look at Paramount's Halo TV series, as the first official, full trailer will be landing this Sunday. Set to debut during the halftime show of the NFL's AFC (American Football Conference) Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the trailer will hopefully give us a better look at Pablo Schreiber's version of Master Chief.

While there's no mention as to the exact time the trailer will air, the AFC Championship game is set to start at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET on January 30, meaning we can probably expect the halftime show to start around 21:30 GMT / 22:30 CET.

If you haven't already seen the teaser trailer for the Halo TV series, you can find that below. As for when the series will actually air, we're told that it will be coming in 2022 (maybe an exact release date will be shared this weekend) and that it will stream on Paramount Plus.

