Halo TV series gets first teaser trailer

It's coming next year on an undisclosed date.

HQ

Ahead of the Xbox 20th anniversary stream yesterday, Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the upcoming Halo series on Paramount+, tweeted that "Something very exciting happening tomorrow..."

And it did. If you thought it sounded like a hint that we'll get to see the first official sign of life from the show, you would be completely right. We got to see a first teaser trailer, with a real emphasis on the word teaser, which briefly showed Schreiber's version of Master Chief.

The Halo series launches on a yet undisclosed date next year exclusively for Paramount+. Check out the video below.

HQ
