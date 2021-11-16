Halo TV series gets first teaser trailer

HQ

Ahead of the Xbox 20th anniversary stream yesterday, Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the upcoming Halo series on Paramount+, tweeted that "Something very exciting happening tomorrow..."

And it did. If you thought it sounded like a hint that we'll get to see the first official sign of life from the show, you would be completely right. We got to see a first teaser trailer, with a real emphasis on the word teaser, which briefly showed Schreiber's version of Master Chief.

The Halo series launches on a yet undisclosed date next year exclusively for Paramount+. Check out the video below.