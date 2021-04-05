Halo: The Master Chief Collection season six starts on April 7

You're watching Advertisements

The next season of content for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been announced to be arriving as soon as April 7 and will see the addition of a whole bunch of new cosmetics, seasonal challenges and a new battle pass. And, the best part, it's free to update.

The new season will feature a 100-tier battle pass that comes with new accessories, armour and skins to unlock. The season will also see the addition of a fresh set of seasonal challenges with three unique rewards, and it will all be coming to the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game on April 7.

While the update itself will be free to download and play, the battle pass will likely feature a premium, paid track, and as of right now, no word has been given as to how much that will cost.