Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC led to record numbers of Halo players

You're watching Advertisements

Many people might have forgotten that the two first Halo games were actually released for PC. But after that, there was a big drought with Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians being for Xbox only. But with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, this started to change.

Instead of releasing all the games at once for PC, they got one at a time to make sure it worked properly before the launch. And it seems like PC gamers have really waited for this, according to the 343 Industries studio head Bonnie Ross. She reveals on Halo Waypoint that this has led to the biggest influx of new Halo gamers since Halo 3 launched back in 2007:

"During this time, we launched FIVE games as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, leading to the largest addition of new players to the franchise since Halo 3. In addition, the team put in a ton of work to release optimised console versions for Xbox Series X|S along with numerous community-requested features for all platforms. And there's more MCC content coming next year!"

After the very troubled launch back in 2014, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has become one of the greatest collections ever thanks to a huge effort from 343 Industries. Therefore we're not entirely surprised that the combination of several really great games in better condition than ever before has attracted a lot of attention, and we think this is very well deserved.

Thanks GamingBolt