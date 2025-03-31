Halo: The Master Chief Collection might not launch with every game on Switch 2 and PS5

HQ

While they've not yet been officially confirmed, considering Microsoft's push to have big franchises land on other platforms in recent months, we're expecting Halo: The Master Chief Collection to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 at some point.

However, we may not be getting the full experience. Speaking on the Xbox Two podcast, The Verge's Tom Warren claimed that he's not sure The Master Chief Collection launching on other platforms will be the same game we have on Xbox and PC.

"I don't know if it's going to be a collection in the sense of...Yeah, we don't think it'll have every game, put it that way. The most I can say right now," said Warren. At the time, he was asked about the Nintendo Switch 2 direct coming up this week, which means he may only be referring to the launch of the game on the Nintendo system.

But, it seems weird that the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of Halo: The Master Chief Collection would be different. Perhaps both will skip a game in the collection so Microsoft can release a remaster later down the line.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is out now for Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.