Halo: The Master Chief Collection might get battles with up to 60 players

From one of the worst launches of all time to one of the best collections of all time, it's safe to say that Halo: The Master Chief Collection has had quite the journey. But even after years of upgrading and enhancements (recently it got full Xbox Series S/X support with 4K and 60/120 fps), 343 Industries still isn't done and continues to improve the game.

During a recent official Xbox Twitch stream, recorded and shared on Twitter, the game's producer Sean Swindersky revealed that the developer is currently considering a way to get Halo battles with up to 60 players, with 16 being the current maximum:

"If we can add more people... obviously [looking at] the performance and some of the other consoles... if we can add that kind of stuff to go higher than 16 players in these classic games and help it get up to 40-60, that would be wild."

As most developers don't usually share spectacular ideas that won't make it, we assume that 343 Industries has got quite far with these plans. Let's keep our fingers crossed for the biggest Halo battles ever in the series best and most classic games.