Halo Studios will reveal what it has been developing on October 24

HQ

Earlier this year, Halo Studios told the world that it would be sharing what it has been working on at the Halo World Championship this autumn. Now, as we're less than a month away from that happening, the developer has shared some added information about what to expect from this reveal and likewise the exact date for it.

As per Halo Waypoint, we're told that on the early Friday afternoon of October 24 at the World Championship, we can expect Halo Studios to take to the Main Stage and then the Community Stage to present what it has been working on.

"Back in June we let the community know that we'd be continuing the conversation from last year's HaloWC and the "A New Dawn" video and sharing more about what we've been working on. Like last year we'll be on the Main Stage to talk about it but this year we've also got a "deep dive" panel planned for the Community Stage that you won't want to miss.

"Both the segment on the Main Stage and the panel on the Community Stage will be going down early Friday afternoon on October 24 at HaloWC. Make sure you're there early so you don't miss a second!"

We're expecting some big news as 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of Halo, so perhaps it's time for a full scale remake of Halo: Combat Evolved and a hint as to where the future of the franchise will take Master Chief? Either way, don't forget to gawk at the recent Unreal Engine snapshots that were shared previously that also are likely teasers of what's to come.