Halo Studios lays off staff following the release of Halo: Campaign Evolved

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Last week was a historic one for Master Chief and his Ring Worlds, as Halo Campaign Evolved was released. It's the first game in the series developed using the Unreal Engine, and also the first game in the series to be released on a PlayStation console. Plus, it's obviously a tribute to the Halo universe, which turns 25 in November.

Reviews have been consistently positive, and many have noted that it's a truly impressive game, confirming that Master Chief's adventure still holds up. However, it seems that Halo Studios' excitement over the game's completion may be somewhat tempered. Insider Gaming reports that an unknown number of employees were laid off after the game was finished.

This includes some contract workers who were hired specifically for the completion of Halo: Campaign Evolved, and while it's standard procedure for them to be let go, even permanent employees report having been asked to leave. Among them are prominent figures such as Halo Studios producer Nick Treitman, who wrote on LinkedIn:

"After 6.5 years working on Halo and dodging just as many rounds of layoffs - it has finally caught up to me. I have nothing but love for Halo and the folks at the studio, this is just a tough reality in the gaming industry right now.

I am open to new roles as a Producer/Project Manager working remotely or hybrid in the Seattle area.

During my time, I have had the honor of supporting multiple amazing teams ranging from Art, Networking, Localization, Narrative, and being the Product Owner of Halo Infinites social multiplayer pillar."

You can read our review of Halo: Campaign Evolved here, and as always, we hope that those affected receive the best possible support to help them move forward with their careers.