Halo Studios is looking for a creative director for "one of our in-development titles"

HQ

Last year, Microsoft decided to rebrand Halo developer 343 Industries, dropping the more obscure Halo reference naming convention for a much more clear title, namely that of Halo Studios. This also included a logo switch-up, all in an effort to reposition the company as the Halo developer, despite offering a few more middling projects ever since it took over the franchise from Bungie.

Now, to add to this, we can report that Halo Studios is in the business of looking for a creative director. The role has been put up on Microsoft's Careers page, and states that it will involve bringing "to life the creative vision for one of our in-development titles."

The description adds that the role reports directly to head of studio Pierre Hintze, and that its tasks include, "initial product vision, overall tone and feel, story and world creation, product differentiators, and high-level gameplay experiences. In close partnership with our art, design, and franchise leaders, you will be responsible for developing and communicating how we create and execute memorable worlds, characters, and stories at a high level of quality and fidelity across our game. You will also collaborate with the internal cinematic and audio teams to create a center of excellence for storytelling."

The job is based at the Redmond, Washington headquarters and is described as a hybrid role that includes a bit of travelling at times.