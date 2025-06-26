Halo Studios is encouraging the fan-project Spartan Survivors

We are used to hearing stories about how fan projects based on beloved game franchises are persecuted and forced to shut down by overzealous publishers, often companies like Blizzard, Nintendo and Rockstar. But of course there are also those who act differently.

These include Bethesda, CD Projekt Red and Valve - and apparently also Halo Studios. The latter has repeatedly been encouraging towards its community, and now they have once again shown that they consider fans' projects to be tributes rather than brand moochers.

Via Bluesky, the creators of the Spartan Survivors fan project announced that Halo Studios contacted them, not to force them to stop working, but to give their blessing:

"Really love to see the passion you and your team have poured into this experience - it really is fun and we look forward to getting further in our playthrough and unlocking stuff"

Spartan Survivors is a Vampire Survivors-inspired action game, which you can check out in more detail here. Nicely enough, later this year it will be released for both PC and Xbox, and we hope that the industry's sourpusses take note.