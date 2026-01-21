Halo Studios aims to attract both old and new fans with Halo: Campaign Evolved

HQ

It seems unlikely that we will see Halo: Campaign Evolved during tomorrow's Xbox Developer Direct (Thursday 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET), as the titles listed are Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and Beast of Reincarnation. Judging by previous years, they normally stick to their plan, even though they have usually also had a surprise in the form of something new.

Whatever the case, Halo: Campaign Evolved will still be released this year, and it's reasonable to assume that an announcement of the premiere date is not too far off. We've already seen plenty of gameplay, after all.

In an interview with GamesRadar, executive producer Damon Conn explains the goal of this new release of what is probably the most classic Xbox game of all time:

"We hope to bring along the series veterans who have been with us for the past 25 years and have them play with an entirely new generation. There are people who have never been exposed to Halo. Maybe they've always been on Sony products, switched consoles at a certain point, or just missed it at the time. We want to bring players back together."

Making more gamers into Halo fans is also a smart move, according to creative director Max Szlagor, despite the fact that this remake lacks multiplayer other than co-op:

"Halo is best played when we have a large, healthy community. We see this as a way to grow, expand, and reconnect the Halo community."

He is, of course, referring to Master Chief now making his PlayStation debut, and Conn says he feels the historic significance of this:

"We want to honor the Halo legacy on PlayStation, and we're paving the way to expand our Halo universe - that's how we see it. And it's not a small thing. We don't and we won't take it lightly. We definitely feel the weight of it."

As mentioned, don't expect to see Halo: Campaign Evolved tomorrow (although there is a chance), but regardless, it shouldn't be too long before we find out more. Many people are speculating that the game will be launched on November 15 this year, which is the date when the Halo series and Xbox celebrate their 25th anniversary. But that would mean a release just four days before Grand Theft Auto VI, and we're not sure that's a battle even Master Chief can win.