Halo TV

Halo season 2 trailer shows the fall of Reach

The first two episodes come to Paramount+ on the 8th of February.

It's been a month since we got the first look trailer that confirmed season 2 of the Halo TV show will premiere on Paramount+ on the 8th of February. Now it's time to get a much better indication of what awaits Master Chief in less than a month.

This in the form of Halo season 2's first full-length trailer. It shows far more of Reach's fall, Master Chief both with and without his armour going up against Elites using the iconic Energy Sword and generally turning the tide after what seems to be a very dark and brutal start.

Halo season 2 will premiere with two episodes on Paramount+ on the 8th of February.

