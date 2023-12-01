Halo: Season 2 seems to premiere in February

There was a lot of mixed reviews for the Halo series on Paramount+, as many Halo fans felt it didn't represent the franchise in a good way and was diluted with characters that didn't help the story. Despite this, it still managed to become a big hit for Paramount+, and now it seems like it is almost time for Season 2.

Paramount has made the entire first season of Halo available on Youtube - with the tiny catch that it only applies to Americans. If you are using a VPN (the browser Opera has one built in), it's really easy to bypass and watch the show for free. Interestingly, the description of the first series on Youtube originally ended with "catch up before the new season streaming Feb 8th", revealing when the second season starts.

This was however removed quickly afterwards, and we assume this might be intended as a The Game Awards surprise next week. The X user Rebs Gaming managed to get picture proof though, as you can see in his post below.

Are you looking forward to see more from Master Chief and Kwan Ha in season two?