Halo Season 2 receives a new trailer during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game

Paramount has dropped another new trailer for Halo Season 2 during halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game which aired on CBS Sports.

Clocking in at just over a minute, the action-packed new trailer features both new and familiar faces and teases the season's upcoming premiere date of 8th February. The trailer arrives just two weeks after the very first trailer was revealed.

The synopsis for Season 2 reads: "In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe - that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction - the Halo."

You can check out the brand new trailer below: