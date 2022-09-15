Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo: Season 2 production has now officially started

The team is currently filming on Iceland.

HQ

The Halo series on Paramount+ told a quite different version of Master Chief's story. While some fans did not like it, people who weren't as invested in the franchise seemed to be more fond of it and it quickly became one of the biggest series on the streaming service.

Paramount+ did have a whole lot of faith in the series and actually ordered a second season before the first one had even aired, and it seems like the wait for the continuation might not be very long. The official Twitter account for Halo on Paramount+ has now confirmed the production of the second season has already started, which includes filming on Iceland.

What did you think of the first season of Halo, and what would you like to see more of going forward?

