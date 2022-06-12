Halo Pelican comes to Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

If you're familiar with the Halo series, you're familiar with the UNSC Halo Pelican, and Microsoft announced at tonight's Showcase that it's coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. It is the very first licensed fictional aircraft to be included in Microsoft's incredibly realistic flight simulator. As icing on the cake, we even got to see it fly in space.

Vehicles from Halo have appeared in Xbox games before, the Warthog for example being in Forza Horizon 3, 4 and 5.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was released back in 2020 and is included in Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC.