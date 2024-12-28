Halo leak reveals internal documents and development materials from the Bungie era

HQ

Data leaks are hardly a new phenomenon, and once again, Halo found itself in the crosshairs as over 90 GB of material surfaced on the online forum 4chan. The leaked content, known as the Halo Digsite Archive, includes internal documents, development tools, and early versions of the game, primarily from the Bungie era. This archive has previously been utilized by modders in collaboration with 343 Industries to restore removed content from the early Halo games.

Among the most intriguing elements is a playable beta of the version of Halo showcased by Steve Jobs during MacWorld 1999. Even more exciting material is expected to emerge online as users delve deeper into the extensive archive.