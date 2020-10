You're watching Advertisements

Halo has announced they will be working with the National Breast Cancer Foundation's Game Pink to raise money and awareness for women battling breast cancer.

The collaboration is set to begin tomorrow, October 3, at 12:30 PST (20:30 BST) on Xbox's official Twitch channel, with a charity event set to be showing off some limited, new items.

You can check out the stream and show your support at Xbox's Twitch channel here.