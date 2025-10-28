Halo is heading to DreamHack Birmingham in March 2026

HQ

Recently, the 2025 Halo Championship Series came to a close, with Shopify Rebellion defeating OpTic Gaming and being crowned the final champion for the Halo Infinite era of the HCS. With that being stated, many began to ask what the future will hold for the HCS, and seemingly this will revolve around it taking a break for at least 2026 to instead focus on smaller standalone events.

We know that the HCS will return eventually, but as for 2026, all that we know is what was communicated in a recent Halo Waypoint blog post. Essentially, we can expect third-party events, many of which are hosted or supported by HCS partner teams Cloud9, FaZe Clan, Shopify Rebellion, and Spacestation, plus a bigger emphasis on grassroots through organisers like LVT and European Halo League.

As for bigger events, the year will end with a HCS Invitational tournament at Halo Fest in December, but much earlier than that, we can look ahead to Halo coming to the UK for DreamHack Birmingham in March.

We're told that between March 27-29, the top teams from around the world will flock to the city to compete for a slice of a $100,000 pie. We don't have any extra information to add yet as we're now waiting for DreamHack to share news since it is an official DreamHack tournament supported by the HCS.

Lastly, sometime later in 2026, we can look forward to an American-based DreamHack tournament featuring Halo. It's unclear what this will be as DreamHack has yet to announce anything on this front yet.

So perhaps we'll have to wait until 2027 until the HCS properly returns for a new era of Halo, perhaps something in-line with the recently revealed Campaign Evolved title?