"Halo is a huge global hit" according to Paramount+

Paramount had their financial report for the first quarter of 2022 last week, and generally seems to be very happy about where things are headed as Paramount+ is doing very well. The subscription service gained 6.8 million subscribers during these last three months to a total of 40 million, and according to CEO Bob Bakish, it's safe to assume that Halo has contributed to this.

Bakish says that the Halo series has become a "huge global hit", and has been helped further by 1883 and Star Trek: Picard. The last episode of Halo this season airs on May 19, but a second season has already been confirmed.

What is your opinion on Halo and Paramount+ so far?

