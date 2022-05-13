Cookies

"Halo is a huge global hit" according to Paramount+

The final episode airs next week.

Paramount had their financial report for the first quarter of 2022 last week, and generally seems to be very happy about where things are headed as Paramount+ is doing very well. The subscription service gained 6.8 million subscribers during these last three months to a total of 40 million, and according to CEO Bob Bakish, it's safe to assume that Halo has contributed to this.

Bakish says that the Halo series has become a "huge global hit", and has been helped further by 1883 and Star Trek: Picard. The last episode of Halo this season airs on May 19, but a second season has already been confirmed.

What is your opinion on Halo and Paramount+ so far?

