Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Halo instantly set a new record for Paramount+

It beat out 1883 to claim the record.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It didn't take much time after the release of Halo: Combat Evolved back in 2001 before the talks started about a filmization of the Halo universe. It would take another two decades before this became a reality and late last week, it was finally the premiere for Halo at the streaming service Paramount+.

Even if this is the smallest of the major streaming services, it still has quite the few successes, but as Deadline now can report - the Halo premiere bested them all. The previous best premiere day was the 1883 series, which had a big campaign running at the same time, resulting in 4.9 million viewers.

While we did not get a number for the Halo series from Deadline, a new record should mean that at least 5 million people did see the first episode during the first 24 hours.

Also, remember that you can actually get 30 days of Paramount+ for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you live in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway, USA and Sweden (or a couple of countries in South America). This offer expires on May 23.

Were you one of those who watched the first episode of Halo past weekend?

HQ
Halo instantly set a new record for Paramount+


Loading next content