Halo instantly set a new record for Paramount+

HQ

It didn't take much time after the release of Halo: Combat Evolved back in 2001 before the talks started about a filmization of the Halo universe. It would take another two decades before this became a reality and late last week, it was finally the premiere for Halo at the streaming service Paramount+.

Even if this is the smallest of the major streaming services, it still has quite the few successes, but as Deadline now can report - the Halo premiere bested them all. The previous best premiere day was the 1883 series, which had a big campaign running at the same time, resulting in 4.9 million viewers.

While we did not get a number for the Halo series from Deadline, a new record should mean that at least 5 million people did see the first episode during the first 24 hours.

Also, remember that you can actually get 30 days of Paramount+ for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you live in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway, USA and Sweden (or a couple of countries in South America). This offer expires on May 23.

Were you one of those who watched the first episode of Halo past weekend?