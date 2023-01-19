Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite's "saviour" and many others leave 343 Industries

Joseph Staten isn't needed anymore - along with other parts of Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda.

Microsoft just said it is cutting 10,000 jobs across the company, so you might have been hoping it wouldn't affect Xbox Game Studios much. That's definitely not the case.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who many of you probably know has a dang near perfect track-record, claims many layoffs have and are going to happen at Xbox Game Studios. This includes Halo Infinite developers at 343 Industries and parts of Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield team. Some of those not laid off are instead going to other parts of the company.

The biggest example of this is that Joseph Staten, the Halo veteran who joined 343 to basically save Infinite in August 2020, is leaving the team to return to Xbox's publishing division. Not exactly shocking when his role was mostly tied to the story campaign and just get things on the right track. Tasks that aren't exactly very important now that most of the studio must focus on future multiplayer seasons and "secret modes". That's also why Halo Infinite's campaign team "got hit hard" by these layoffs, so don't expect any major story expansions anytime soon.

