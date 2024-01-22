Halo Infinite's new update adds armour from Halo Wars

HQ

343 Industries will not release Season 6 for Halo Infinite. Instead, we will get what the developers call: "operations." These will run for four to six weeks and will be completely free. It goes by the name Spirit of Fire which is a spaceship from Halo Wars. This is clearly visible with the new aging "Mark IV core" you get access to. Although dated compared to later versions, the unique look is timeless in our opinion.

You'll also be able to place any shoulder piece on any armour you want, allowing you to customise your Spartan in new ways. Perhaps the most important news is that we get a completely new field to fight on. If you prefer to create, there will be new options for you too. The Forge is set to receive new additions focusing on Covenants, meaning you'll have more things to deploy. On 30th January, the update will be released for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.