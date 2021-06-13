Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be entirely free to play

The Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 showcase is still in full swing, and as we expected, more information about the next 343 Industries game and the continuation of the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite was detailed.

Not only did we get a new trailer that showed off a bunch of new gameplay (one that unfortunately didn't include a reappearance of Craig the Brute), we also got plenty of new information about the multiplayer for the game.

It has been revealed that the multiplayer for Halo Infinite will be available to all players on PC and Xbox consoles entirely for free, which means no requirement for an Xbox Live Gold subscription to dive into the PvP now as well. The multiplayer will also be 120fps on Xbox Series consoles.

As for a release date, Halo Infinite is still looking to arrive later this year on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. We're still only told "Holiday 2021", but on the bright side, it will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, making for more interesting content for subscribers to look forward to.

What part of Halo Infinite are you looking forward to the most, multiplayer or the storyline?