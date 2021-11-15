Halo Infinite's multiplayer is available to play now

HQ

It was officially just revealed during the Xbox 20th Anniversary stream that Halo Infinite's multiplayer is now out and available to play. The multiplayer portion of 343 Industries' anticipated shooter has been released ahead as a multiplayer beta of the game's December 8, 2021 release date, allowing fans a chance to dive in and put their Spartan skills to the test before the campaign is made available in a few weeks.

You might be wondering how do you get your hands on the game? Well, since the multiplayer portion of Infinite is free-to-play, all you need is a PC or an Xbox Series / Xbox One console, and then you can start playing right away.

It was mentioned during the broadcast that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be kicking off with Season 1 as part of this multiplayer beta, where players will have access to all maps, all modes, all Academy features and a battle pass, with any progress you make carried forward when the game launches in full in a few weeks.

So what are you waiting for? Go, go, go!