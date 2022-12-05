Halo Infinite's multiplayer creative lead is leaving 343 Industries

HQ

Another leading member of 343 Industries is leaving the Halo Infinite developer. This time, it is the multiplayer creative lead, Tom French, who will be heading elsewhere, after spending over 11 years at the company, helping to deliver multiple multiplayer offerings in the iconic science-fiction universe.

As stated in a tweet by French, "After over 11 1/2 years on Halo, I step out of my Spartan armour for the last time today to head off to new adventures. It's been a massive honour to have been part of a game I loved so much as a player and admired so much as a developer. I couldn't be more proud of my time at 343."

As for where French will be heading next, that remains to be seen. What we do know is that 343 Industries and Xbox both promise that the future is looking bright for both Halo Infinite and its multiplayer, despite one of its leading names departing the company.