Halo Infinite's multiplayer and campaign might get different release dates

A lot of people thought that the graphics of Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X looked too much like the current generation, with some parts not holding up well at all (we're looking at you, Craig), when Microsoft revealed gameplay in July. This led to 343 Industries admitting it has a job to do and ultimately a pretty big delay from November to an undisclosed release next year. It also hired the Bungie and Halo veteran Joseph Staten to help out.

Currently, we don't know a whole lot about Halo Infinite's whereabouts, but we do know that multiplayer will be a 'free to play' component this time that anyone can participate in. This has made many people wonder if whether Microsoft will release the campaign and multiplayer on separate dates.

When Kotaku recently asked the Xbox boss Phil Spencer about this, he admitted that it is something they have considered:

"I think we want to make sure people feel like they have a Halo experience. I think we can look at options like that. So, yeah, I think that's something to talk about, but we want to make sure we do it right."

What do you think? Should Microsoft and 343 Industries split them up and release one part as soon as it is finished (which probably would mean that multiplayer isn't too far off)?