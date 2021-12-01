Cookies

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite's launch trailer shows off the campaign

The campaign will be available in one week.

It's actually just one week until the release of the Halo Infinite campaign, and the previews (including ours) have been really positive all around, so the hype seems to be through the roof - probably boosted by the excellent Multiplayer that was launched last month.

As is tradition, Halo Infinite has now got it's launch trailer and this one is entirely dedicated to the campaign. We get to see snippets from cut-scenes, brutal action, important characters, new weapons, the grappling hook, the huge map and a whole lot more. But instead of hearing us praising the video - take a look for yourself below. You are welcome!

