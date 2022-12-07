Halo Infinite's December update capitalises on custom games

HQ

Halo Infinite's second winter update brings with it a reimagining of The Pit from Halo 3, as well as putting an emphasis on custom games and the Forge system.

The Pit has returned - albeit slightly differently - under the guise of Empyrean, a new map released as part of this update. Made to integrate better into the Halo Infinite ecosystem, this map challenges teams to carefully weigh up the tactical resources on the map in order to achieve victory.

Additionally, the custom game browser has been fast-tracked due to high enthusiasm from fans, shining an even brighter light on the Forge beta and the future of sandbox creations within the Halo Infinite ecosystem.

Furthermore, all armour cores have been unlocked for players, with new basic cadet colourways. A series of quality of life improvements to networks, player reporting, and mouse and keyboard performance has also been made.