Halo Infinite's co-op campaign has been delayed again

As part of a new blog post shared by 343 Industries recently, it has been revealed that Halo Infinite players will have to wait a little longer before they can suit up and conquer the game's campaign as a group. Unfortunately, as was previously planned, the co-op campaign will not be arriving alongside the launch of Season (which is planned for May 3), but will instead be coming "later in Season 2".

It's noted that the reason for this delay is that it's simply "going to take more time to land a high-quality full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite."

As for when the co-op campaign will land now, no exact release date has been shared, but 343 Industries did state that it will share more information, including a date, for co-op and split screen campaign "as soon as we can."

Otherwise, as part of the blog post, the developer shared a few other titbits of information about the upcoming second season of Halo Infinite. It was revealed that it will be called Lone Wolves, and that it will bring "a mix of cinematics, story-themed Events, Battle Pass items and more that embody the Lone Wolves theme."

To add to this, 343 promises that Season 2 will also be shipping playlist updates, balance changes, new game modes (such as King of the Hill, one known as Land Grab, and a new free-for-all elimination mode called Last Spartan Standing), and maps, including one called Catalyst and one for Big Team Battle known as Breaker.

With Season 2 set to drop on May 3, you can see some new concept art for Lone Wolves in the blog post here.