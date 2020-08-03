Halo Infinite will have free-to-play multiplayer

You're watching Advertisements

343 Industries' new Halo game is going to be a launch title for Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X console, and we got a proper look at the new sci-fi shooter during the Xbox Games Showcase a few days ago. After that appearance, Infinite has been in the headlines ever since.

Now it is time for multiplayer fans to rejoice! It has been revealed on Twitter, that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be free-to-play, and it will support 120 fps on Xbox Series X. This means that you can enjoy Halo's multiplayer with friends who don't have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

"Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later!"

But there's more, although let's just consider this one a rumour for now. The Japanese Xbox Store page for Halo Infinite includes a mention of a Battle Royale mode, which later surfaced on Reddit. Thus it seems that Halo Infinite could include a battle royale mode of some sort, although there are contrasting opinions on that matter so wait for official confirmation before getting your hopes up.

Halo Infinite is heading to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year, and you can read more about the return of Master Chief right here.