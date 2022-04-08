Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite trailer shows off two new maps and cool cosmetics

Season 2: Lone Wolves seems to include some interesting stuff.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After getting a lot of praise at launch, Halo Infinite has been criticised for the lack of multiplayer content lately, something 343 Industries hopes to fix when Season 2, Lone Wolves, starts on May 3. We learned about some of the stuff included in the upcoming season last month, and now it's time to see some of it in action.

Today's short Halo Infinite teaser shows a few seconds of gameplay from the new Arena map called Catalyst and Big Team Battle's Breaker, as well as some cool-looking cosmetics available in Lone Wolves' Battle Pass next month.

HQ
Halo Infinite

Related texts

0
Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

Halo Infinite (Campaign)
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



Loading next content