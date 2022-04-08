Halo Infinite trailer shows off two new maps and cool cosmetics

HQ

After getting a lot of praise at launch, Halo Infinite has been criticised for the lack of multiplayer content lately, something 343 Industries hopes to fix when Season 2, Lone Wolves, starts on May 3. We learned about some of the stuff included in the upcoming season last month, and now it's time to see some of it in action.

Today's short Halo Infinite teaser shows a few seconds of gameplay from the new Arena map called Catalyst and Big Team Battle's Breaker, as well as some cool-looking cosmetics available in Lone Wolves' Battle Pass next month.