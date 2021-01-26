Halo Infinite to get monthly updates from 343 Industries

You're watching Advertisements

In December last year, 343 Industries had a fairly big update for Halo Infinite and announced that it is launching during the second half of 2021. Since then it's been pretty quiet, but it won't stay that way for long.

In fact, we can expect more information this week, and after that there will be monthly updates from the developers. This was revealed by the 343 Industries Community Manager Brian Jarrard on Reddit:

"...we're committed to at least monthly high level updates and the next "Inside Infinite" is coming out this week! This month we're talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they're doing. To manage expectations, this won't have world premier big screenshots or huge things like a date announce, but our goal is to offer our community more context and insights into our team and the game we're making while we're all awaiting the larger beats and full marketing machine later this year."

Sounds like a good solution, doesn't it?