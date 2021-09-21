Halo Infinite to get back-to-back preview weekends

HQ

This weekend marks the next weekend of preview opportunities for Halo Infinite, giving Halo Insiders a chance to get hands-on with the game ahead of its December 8 launch. We knew that this weekend was coming, and even mentioned how you could sign up for it a few weeks ago, but 343 Industries has pulled a fast-one on us, as the developer has now revealed that there will also be a second weekend of previews the following week.

Revealed in a blog post on Halo Waypoint, 343 mentioned that the preview weekends will take place between September 23-26 and September 30 - October 3. The catch of course is that sign-ups are seemingly now closed, and only those who signed up for eligible accounts by the previous date of September 13 will get access to both.

As for what these will include, we're promised "full-blown multiplayer", with the first of the two weekends focusing solely on Arena (4v4) and the second being aimed around Big Team Battle (12v12).

As these are "technical flights", the multiplayer will only be accessible between certain times and dates. Each weekend will feature matchmaking between 19:00 - 21:00 CEST and 1:00 - 5:00 CEST the following morning, meaning it won't work like a traditional beta. You can take a look at the complete schedule at the blog post linked above.

In terms of what else the tech previews will include, we're told that 343 Industries will be hosting a livestream and releasing a blog tomorrow, September 22, which will go into everything in much further depth.