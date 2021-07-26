Halo Infinite to get a technical preview with multiplayer bots

343 Industries has announced an upcoming technical preview of Halo Infinite in which players will be able to get hands-on with the game ahead of its Holiday launch date. This preview of the game will be focussed on the new Academy experience being introduced that allows users to get to grips with each weapon before taking them into action, and will also mark a series first foray into adding bots into multiplayer.

First announced via a blog post on Halo Waypoint, 343 has given an idea as to what the technical preview will include. We're expected to see Arena gameplay vs. bots, Arena maps, Academy's weapon drills, menu and the battle pass UI, as well as a new Waypoint experience on web and mobile.

As for what these will include, Arena will give an idea of multiplayer, and will feature the maps Bazaar, Recharge, and Live Fire, and will be played across a 4v4 Slayer format - so team deathmatch against AI.

The Academy on the other hand will let players get hands-on with a variety of different weapons and will feature target practice activities that offer various difficulty settings and reward players with higher scores as they complete the activity faster.

The menu and battle pass UI test is to ensure that users feel the menu navigation is "intuitive". We're told that it will feature a "truncated" battle pass and a "fraction" of the customisation options, meaning this preview will only be a short slice of the content 343 plans for Infinite in regards to cosmetics.

The new Waypoint experience will allow Insiders to coordinate and track their experience a little easier. For this part of the technical preview, anyone can actually grab the app, regardless if you have been invited to play the game, it will just be lacking functionality with Infinite.

As for how you can be in for a shot of getting invited to the preview build, you can find all the details on how to sign-up in the Waypoint article here - and it's worth applying for the build even if you don't make it into this one as it seems like 343 is planning more of these technical previews as the year moves along.