Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite teaser builds up to imminent gameplay reveal

It sounds like the Banished are ready to show their full strength this time around.

Microsoft hasn't exactly tried to hide that we'll get a ton of Halo Infinite information and gameplay in July, and it seems like we won't have to wait for the end of the month either.

343 Industries has given us a new mysterious teaser trailer where an unknown voice makes it clear that the Banished won't stay in the shadows anymore. That makes us think that it's a message from Atriox, so expect to see a lot more of the faction and its leader in Halo Infinite.

Would the studio actually tease something like this four or five weeks before the highly anticipated blowout? We highly doubt it, so get hyped!

Halo Infinite

