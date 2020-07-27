Halo Infinite supports split screen co-op

You're watching Advertisements

One thing that was missing in Halo 5: Guardians, that the fans really missed, was split-screen co-op. One of the first things 343 Industries confirmed to Halo Infinite, was that this feature would be back and now that the game has been shown with gameplay during Xbox Games Showcase, it has been clarified by the head of design at 343 Industries, Jerry Hook, to have split-screen co-op in the campaign, although only for two players. You can play four-player co-op though, but only online:

"Hey everyone I saw some reports of campaign supporting 4 player Split screen for campaign and just want to correct. Halo Infinite will be supporting 2 player split screen and 4 player online co-op for campaign. Sorry about the confusion."

