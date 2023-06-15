Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite: Season 4 gets an overview trailer

Infection kicks off on June 20, so you better get ready Spartan.

HQ

There are plenty of things to look forward to when Halo Infinite: Season 4, Infection, starts on June 20. This includes stuff like new maps and equipment, as well as enhanced weapon customization and more.

There's also community requested things like the 100-tier Battle Pass and fan-favorite Infection game mode. Now we've gotten an overview trailer that quickly presents what we have to look forward to.

Is this enough to convince you to return to Halo Infinite, or did you never leave the game in the first place?

HQ
Halo Infinite

