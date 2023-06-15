Halo Infinite: Season 4 gets an overview trailer

HQ

There are plenty of things to look forward to when Halo Infinite: Season 4, Infection, starts on June 20. This includes stuff like new maps and equipment, as well as enhanced weapon customization and more.

There's also community requested things like the 100-tier Battle Pass and fan-favorite Infection game mode. Now we've gotten an overview trailer that quickly presents what we have to look forward to.

Is this enough to convince you to return to Halo Infinite, or did you never leave the game in the first place?