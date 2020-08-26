Halo Infinite reconfirmed for Xbox One

You're watching Advertisements

There have been plenty of rumours circulating with regards to Halo Infinite after the failed gameplay reveal last month. One of the most recent reports suggested that 343 Industries was ready to delay the game until 2022 and remove the Xbox One version from the equation. However, when asked about this on Twitter, Community Manager John Junyszek replied:

"We're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read. There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform."

Even if 343 Industries was to cancel the Xbox One version, it would seem unlikely to have that confirmed on Twitter by the game's community manager, but this is the only official word we have so let's stick with it, for now at least.

Halo Infinite will be released next year and it is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.