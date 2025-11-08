Halo Infinite reaches the end of the road

HQ

The end of the road is fast approaching for Halo Infinite, and the developers have confirmed that the upcoming major update will also be the last. Instead, the focus will now shift toward the future and their next big project - Halo: Campaign Evolved - in order to deliver the best experience possible for all fans. Both new as well as returning ones. This was confirmed during yesterday's official livestream from the Halo team where they said:

"This upcoming Halo Infinite update will be our last planned major content release"

Smaller updates might still occur down the line but for all intent and purpose, Halo Infinite will enter into maintenance mode after Operation Infinite is launched. Thus marking the end of the road for Halo Infinite.

Are you still playing Halo Infinite?