Halo Infinite preloading has now begun, but...

Preloading games is a big part of being a gamer these all-digital gaming times, where even a physical copy usually will need a huge download day one update to work properly. By preloading, you'll be able to start the intended game exactly the second it is officially released, instead of wasting precious time with downloading and installing stuff.

Well.. now you can preload Halo Infinite, despite the fact that it is being released late this year. Although, it isn't exactly the full game we're talking about here, but rather a file with a size of 280.2 MB. This is of course just a fraction of the reported 50 gigabyte needed for the game, but by downloading it, your console will make sure that the game is properly downloaded and installed in time for the official release on December 8.

Are you planning on preloading Halo Infinite?