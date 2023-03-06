Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite players have made over one million Forge creations

And 8.5 million custom game matches have been played.

HQ

Following its release back in November 2022, it seems like fans have been really enjoying their time with Halo Infinite's really impressive Forge creation suite. And we say this because as part of a new Xbox Wire blog post, 343 Industries has confirmed that over one million Forge creations have been made - and this was as of January 2 meaning the number is likely much higher two months later.

To add to this, 343 revealed that 8.5 million custom game matches have been played through the Custom Game Browser ever since it arrived in January, showing that Halo players still really enjoy playing community generated content.

This all comes as Halo Infinite players are gearing up to jump into the third season of the game (Season 3: Echoes Within), which will be debuting tomorrow, March 7.

Halo Infinite

