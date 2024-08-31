Halo Infinite player claims they were banned for teabagging

HQ

Gaming online can be a pretty toxic environment, but a lot of that behaviour has been dealt with over time. Still, there are things that are done less for toxicity and more because of their legacy within the franchise or game, such as teabagging in Halo.

Halo player Aztecross claims their squad was banned for teabagging in Halo Infinite, claiming the game banned them for "unsporting play." This led to quite a bit of controversy online, but then John Junyszek, senior community manager at 343 Industries, stepped in and gave us an explanation.

"Yeah, that's not a thing," he wrote. "A 30 min timeout is automated and only happens after quitting *multiple* games in a short amount of time. It's always prefaced by a 10 min timeout too, so that means there was likely a lot of quitting leading up to it."

Aztecross claims their squad wasn't quitting at all, though, and instead the ban came from nowhere, with teabagging being the likely explanation.

Have you experienced a similar ban in Halo Infinite?