Halo Infinite now confirmed for July's Inside Xbox

Most of us assumed it, but officially, it has not been confirmed that Halo Infinite would be shown during Microsoft's July Inside Xbox stream, which will be dedicated to first-party games (there's no official date yet). Still, knowing beats assuming, and now 343 Industries has confirmed on Halo Waypoint that Halo Infinite will, in fact, be one of the games Microsoft will show:

"You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we're extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July. Get ready."

And there we have it. Halo Infinite has been described as almost a soft reboot of the Halo series, and Master Chief is back as the main character, as are staples for the series such as playing split-screen co-op. It is also rumoured to have an open world, and we have seen a few cryptic trailers and we know that it has a brand new game engine called Slipspace Engine.

But two months from now, we'll finally get to see what 343 Industries has been working on since the game entered the planning stages back in 2015. Fingers crossed it lives up to our admittedly lofty expectations.