Halo Infinite multiplayer preview set for September 24

HQ

A few weeks ago, 343 Industries held a Technical Preview for Halo Infinite, an opportunity which gave a set number of dedicated Halo Insiders, press members, and influencers a chance to get hands-on with the game ahead of its December 8 launch date. While this served as a great inside look at the game, it wasn't all that easy to get registered and accepted for access, but that's in the past now, because 343 has announced it will be holding a "multiplayer preview" this September, giving anyone a chance to get hands-on.

There is a slight catch in the aspect that you have to be a registered Halo Insider, and even more so, you have to be a registered Halo Insider by September 13, so the window for signing up is actually quite a tight one.

Registering as an Insider is quite an easy process that can be done here, so it is worth filling in the details if you're a Halo fan, especially since it'll mean that you should get access to the preview chance coming on September 24.

As for what this opportunity will include, we're told that it will include the Academy with training mode now available. On top of this, there will be more arena PvP to dive into, and even Big Team Battle will be available to try out, as was revealed by 343's community director Brian Jarrad on Twitter.