Halo Infinite multiplayer open for everyone this weekend

HQ

HQ

We assume some of you already played the Halo Infinite multiplayer last weekend as 343 ran technical tests. This was only for a selected number of users though, and this weekend it's free for everyone to participate, as revealed on Twitter:

"Xbox Spartans! Want to join in on this weekend's (Oct. 1-3) #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview? You can download the build via the Xbox Insider Hub starting right now! Halo Insider or not, you can join on on the action."

All you need to do is download the free Halo Infinite multiplayer client from the Xbox Insider Hub, which has now been made public. If you run into some issues, Halo Waypoint has instructions to help you out. Here's the schedule of what to play and when:

Friday, October 1 @ 19:00 - 23:00 & Saturday 02:00 - 06:00

• Capture The Flag on Fragmentation

Saturday, October 2 @ 9:00 - 23:00 & Sunday 02:00 - 06:00

• Capture The Flag on Fragmentation

• Total Control on Fragmentation

Sunday, October 3 @ 9:00 - 23:00 & Monday 02:00 - 06:00

• Capture The Flag on Fragmentation

• Total Control on Fragmentation

• Slayer on Fragmentation