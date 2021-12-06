Halo Infinite multiplayer is getting new playlists

HQ

While people generally seem to really like the Halo Infinite multiplayer, there has also been some valid complaints. One of these is regarding the progression system, to which 343 Industries already have responded with some necessary changes, while also adding that they will continue to look into it for more tweaking.

The other is a shortage of playlists. There is currently no free-for-all and no way of just playing Team Slayer, as well as no social playlist. Now the community manager John Junyszek tweets that this will be rectified soon, but that it won't be in time for the official release on December 8:

"Let's talk about Halo Infinite playlists! We've been reading your feedback, and we're working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak. They won't land by Dec 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year."

There's also a social playlist coming, but this one will unfortunately not be released before the holidays:

"A Social Slayer playlist (with multiple variations) is also in the works (we see this request the most), but we won't be able to get that one ready until after the holidays. We hope you can understand and enjoy the ones that make it in before the team takes a well-deserved break!"

Which of these new playlists are most important for you?