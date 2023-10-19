Halo Infinite makes an impressive comeback on Steam

HQ

Season 5: Reckoning kicked off for Halo Infinite yesterday, and a lot of new content was introduced, including two new maps and a whole lot more.

And clearly this was what the community had been waiting for, as several things pointed in a positive direction for the game. One of them was the number of concurrent players on Steam, which grew to 18,000+ and that's the highest number since 17 month ago when Season 2 started. This was enough to bring Halo Infinite to the top 50 most played titles on Steam.

Another impressive metric is that the spending on Season 5: Reckoning (and in-game store) was so big that Halo Infinite climbed from place 84 to 6 on the top sellers chart (by revenue). This means a whole lot of gamers have bought the Season Pass and there will likely be a lot of gamers playing it.

It's still to early to say if this trend will last, but at least for now, it looks like Halo Infinite has been given a second chance by the gaming community.