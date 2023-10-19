Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite makes an impressive comeback on Steam

All the metrics points towards a big success for Season 5: Reckoning, which started yesterday.

Season 5: Reckoning kicked off for Halo Infinite yesterday, and a lot of new content was introduced, including two new maps and a whole lot more.

And clearly this was what the community had been waiting for, as several things pointed in a positive direction for the game. One of them was the number of concurrent players on Steam, which grew to 18,000+ and that's the highest number since 17 month ago when Season 2 started. This was enough to bring Halo Infinite to the top 50 most played titles on Steam.

Another impressive metric is that the spending on Season 5: Reckoning (and in-game store) was so big that Halo Infinite climbed from place 84 to 6 on the top sellers chart (by revenue). This means a whole lot of gamers have bought the Season Pass and there will likely be a lot of gamers playing it.

It's still to early to say if this trend will last, but at least for now, it looks like Halo Infinite has been given a second chance by the gaming community.

