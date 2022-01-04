Halo Infinite loses its lead narrative designer

HQ

It has been revealed that the lead narrative designer of Halo Infinite at 343 Industries, Aaron Linde, has officially left the developer in favour of joining Riot Games. Revealed over Twitter, Linde shared a departure note that stated:

"Bittersweet news to report: I'm departing 343 Industries to pursue a new opportunity in 2022. It was a terrifically difficult decision; Halo Infinite will remain one of the proudest achievements of my career for the rest of my life. I'm so grateful to have been a part of it."

Linde continued a little further, "I want to thank my dear colleagues at 343 for making the best game I've ever worked on, our incredible voice cast for elevating our work in every single line delivery, and our players for joining us on this wild-ass journey. You made 2021 an incredibly special year for me."

As for how we know that Linde is joining Riot Games, he has since taken to Twitter to also share a short video with the comment, "I forgot to cancel my Adobe Premiere trial so this tweet cost me $30. Anyway I'm thrilled to report I'm joining Riot R&D!"

There's currently no mention as to what Linde will be working on at Riot Games, but no doubt we'll hear more soon.